Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.29.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $245.20 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $245.20 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.01.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

