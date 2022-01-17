Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

