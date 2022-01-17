Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Comparison

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.72 $209.00 million $5.06 17.60 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Science Applications International and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 3 4 0 2.38 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $94.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.93%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.04% 27.12% 7.44% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Science Applications International beats IonQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

