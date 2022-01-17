Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.54.

UNH opened at $468.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.11 and a 200-day moving average of $436.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

