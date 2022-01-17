Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $189.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

