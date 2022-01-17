Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.92

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.92 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 29761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.90 ($1.93).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.40) to GBX 137 ($1.86) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £589.28 million and a PE ratio of -19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

