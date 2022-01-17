Sether (SETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $478,079.64

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Sether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $478,079.64 and $1,694.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.