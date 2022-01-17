SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SFL opened at $8.55 on Thursday. SFL has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

