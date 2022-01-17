SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 20,998 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

