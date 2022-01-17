SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 60,403 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

