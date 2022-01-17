SG Americas Securities LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,741. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

