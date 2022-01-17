SG Americas Securities LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

