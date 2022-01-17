SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,444 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Baozun by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 197,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $976.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

