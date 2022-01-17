Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Head to Head Contrast

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 1 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sharecare currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 317.83%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 397.88%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Sharecare.

Summary

UpHealth beats Sharecare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.