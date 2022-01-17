Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,974 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 47.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.