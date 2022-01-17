SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $131,152.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,611.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.32 or 0.07665274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00356815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.08 or 0.00894301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00528457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00260249 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.