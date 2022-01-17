Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.77.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

