Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 5,221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,163.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SIOPF opened at $0.72 on Monday. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

