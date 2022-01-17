Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 32.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.4 days.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIXXF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aixtron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

