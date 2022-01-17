Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 63.6%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -2.07. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

