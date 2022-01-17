Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 172.7%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,479.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,378.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,417.22. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,200.00 and a 12 month high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

