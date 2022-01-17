Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Grows By 144.7%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BRBR opened at $25.92 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

