Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Expands By 106.7%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BYTS stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. BYTE Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

