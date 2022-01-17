Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Grows By 100.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CSXXY traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

