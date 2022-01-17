Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Grows By 100.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CSXXY traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.
About carsales.com
