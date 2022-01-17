Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Drops By 33.3%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CTPCY stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CITIC has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

