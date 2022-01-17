Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Increases By 48.4%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Monday. 188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

