Short Interest in Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Decreases By 38.5%

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTMZF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Datable Technology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -3.06.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

