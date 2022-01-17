Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Drops By 61.5%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DLTNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 7,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,870. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.