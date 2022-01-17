Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Expands By 53.8%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $25.77 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

