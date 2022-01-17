Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Increases By 129.6%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

NASDAQ ESBK opened at $22.80 on Monday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.