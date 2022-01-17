Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Drops By 33.9%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 151.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.35% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FZT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.