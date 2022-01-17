Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Drops By 58.6%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $56.50. 322,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

