Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 97.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 243,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,811,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.34%.

