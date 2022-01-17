Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Grows By 44.2%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HLG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.14.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

