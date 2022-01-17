Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Drops By 46.2%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $1,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,640. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

