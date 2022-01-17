Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Grows By 154.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOILF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

