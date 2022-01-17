Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Grows By 154.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HOILF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.42.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
