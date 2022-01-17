Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Rises By 148.4%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDCBY opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 26.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

