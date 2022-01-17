Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Decreases By 52.1%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.