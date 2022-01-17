Short Interest in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Expands By 40.7%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 607,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 531,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLTR shares. cut their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

