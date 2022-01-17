Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 40.0%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.