Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 55.2%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYSZ. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in My Size by 187.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 356,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. My Size has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 10,467.03% and a negative return on equity of 235.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that My Size will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About My Size

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

