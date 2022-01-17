Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Decreases By 58.1%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nyxoah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $8,797,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $5,646,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Nyxoah has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

