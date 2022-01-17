Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Increases By 77.5%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

