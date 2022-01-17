Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Drops By 50.0%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

