Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Increases By 69.4%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the December 15th total of 465,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.49. 594,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,430. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

