Short Interest in Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Increases By 100.0%

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of PRSI remained flat at $$55.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. Portsmouth Square has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $65.80.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

