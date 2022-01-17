Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Grows By 110.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PBTS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

