Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Grows By 110.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PBTS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

