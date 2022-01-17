Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Declines By 36.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRDSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

