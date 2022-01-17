Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Expands By 133.3%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RAHGF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. is a non-bank financial corporation, which serves individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. It offers direct lending, financial consulting, and financial leasing services.

