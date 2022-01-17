Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Drops By 44.6%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SCVX by 3,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 562,551 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in SCVX by 1,335.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,990 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCVX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCVX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Monday. 52,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. SCVX has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

